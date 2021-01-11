Left Menu
PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of Maharashtra hospital fire victims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died in the tragic hospital fire at Bhandara in Maharashtra and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

In a horrific tragedy, 10 newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in the early hours of Saturday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, ''PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.'' PTI KR RC

