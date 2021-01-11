Security cover: Fadnavis takes dig at Maha over Bhandara fire

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis said on Monday suggested that the Shiv Sena-ledMaharashtra government should focus more on preventingincidents like Bhandara hospital fire, in which ten infantslost their lives, instead of concentrating on issues like thesecurity cover of public representatives.

Addressing reporters here, Fadnavis said the stategovernment's decision to scale down his security cover willhave no impact on him and that he will even visit the Naxal-hit district like Gadchiroli without any security cover.

As per a government notification issued on January 8,Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the MaharashtraAssembly, will now get 'Y-plus security with escort', insteadof the 'Z-plus' cover. The security of his wife AmrutaFadnavis and daughter Divija has been downgraded from 'Y-pluswith escort' to 'X' category.

Besides Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena-led government hasalso downgraded the security cover of former UP governor RamNaik and MNS president Raj Thackeray, and altogether withdrawnthe security cover of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil andsome other leaders.

''(Decisions like) removing or retaining security coverwon't have any impact on us. We are not worried about it. Weare the people who roam without security. The present securitycover is adequate and we have no problem if thattoo is takenaway,'' Fadnavis, a former chief minister, said.

He said he can travel to various parts of Maharashtraeven if there is not a single security guard accompanying him.

''Hence, we have no complaint and objection to it (thesecurity downgrade).....instead of focusing on these issues,the government should focus more on Bhandara-like incidents,''he said.

Ten infants died in a fire at the Bhandra districthospital in east Maharashtra on January 9.

To another question, Fadnavis said the people are nowdemanding registration of a culpable homicide case inconnection with the Bhandara incident.

He said it would be wrong if anybody supports NathuramGodse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

His remarks come in view of the Hindu Mahasabhaopening a study centre on Godse in Gwalior city in BJP-ruledMadhya Pradesh.

''Nobody in this country can support Nathuram Godse.

The one who murdered the Father of the Nation cannot be hailedin this country. It is wrong if one tries to do so. It cannotbe defended,'' the BJP leader said.

Replying to a question, Fadnavis said the BJP willwelcome renaming Aurangabad city in Maharashtra asSambhajinagar if a proposal to this effect is brought in thestate cabinet meeting.

Amid reports of the ruling Shiv Sena trying to attractGujarati voters ahead of the 2022 Mumbai civic body polls,Fadnavis took a swipe saying he was ''happy'' that the UddhavThackeray-led party is trying to woo the community even if itis just for the sake of elections.

''The Shiv Sena opposes Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train,but is trying to woo the Gujarati community,'' he added.

