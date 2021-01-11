Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, youth hurls ink at him

PTI | Amethi/Raebareli | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:24 IST
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, youth hurls ink at him

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks last week.

He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said, following remarks allegedly referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals.

Minutes earlier, a youth hurled ink at the Delhi MLA when he was emerging out of a guest house.

Superintendent of Police (of Rae Bareli) Shlok Kumar said, ''Ink was thrown on the AAP MLA, and the matter is being probed.'' According to a purported video link, the AAP MLA recently said in Hindi, ''Children are being born in hospitals, but they are of dogs.'' Shortly after ink was flung at him, Bharti also retweeted a video clip in which he is heard using a derogatory term for Adityanath, while talking about ''atrocities on women'' in the state.

Amethi police arrested Bharti, a former Delhi minister, in Rae Bareli on Monday morning, on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP worker Somnath Sahu over the alleged remarks made last week.

The arrest took place less than an hour after the ink-throwing incident.

Reacting to the ink-throwing incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Adityanath. ''Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. Ink was thrown at him? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school then why do you get so scared? Fix the school. If you do not know how to do, then ask Manish Sisodia,'' he tweeted.

''The schools which you are ashamed to show our children study there UP. Yogi ji. You are ruining the future of crores of children of Uttar Pradesh,'' Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, information advisor to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said, ''Everybody has a right to contest polls and do politics in a democracy, and level allegations against each other, it is welcome.'' ''But using indecent language for a chief minister, you are using abusive language, you are saying to a policeman who is discharging his duty that his uniform will be removed. This is the language of the goons.

''Arvind Kejriwal is himself a chief minister. If he has the slightest idea about the post of a chief minister, then he should tender an apology to the entire country for the statement made by Bharti for UP's popular chief minister,'' Tripathi said. A case was registered against Bharti under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

States not to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccination of three crore health, frontline workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of three health and frontline workers in the first stage. Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on ...

In Trump's final days, Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered construction plans advanced on Monday for some 800 Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, anchoring the projects in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. Palest...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to five persons in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of...

Pandemic threatens to result in balance sheet impairments, capital shortfalls at lenders: Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to result in balance sheet impairments and capital shortfalls at banks, especially once regulatory reliefs are rolled back. In his foreword to the bi-annual Financia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021