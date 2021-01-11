Andhra High Court cancels Panchayat Polls schedule

Andhra Pradesh High Court has cancelled Gram Panchayat Elections with a ruling that the election schedule will be an obstacle in the vaccination process. The High Court cancelled the election schedule released for the conduct of Gram Panchayat Elections and said that the decision is taken keeping public health in mind.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had released the schedule for the Gram Panchayat elections on 9th January Friday. The state government has filed House Motion Petition against that order on Saturday. The petition was heard this noon.

The High Court opined that the election schedule will be an obstacle in the vaccination process. Keeping public health as paramount, the High Court has cancelled the gram panchayats election schedule. (ANI)

