Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pothula Suneetha files nomination as YSRC candidate for AP Legislative Council bypoll

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:26 IST
Pothula Suneetha files nomination as YSRC candidate for AP Legislative Council bypoll

Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI): Pothula Suneetha on Monday filedher nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for theby-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council underthe MLAs quota.

Notification for the by-election, slated for January 28,was issued on Monday to fill the lone vacancy caused by herresignation after she defected to the YSRC from the TeluguDesam in November last year.

She originally had tenure till March 29, 2023 and theby-election is being held to fill the vacancy for theremainder of the term.

Suneetha met Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S JaganMohan Reddy in the morning, who handed her the authorizationletter in Form-B as the party nominee.

The last date for filing nominations is January 18,deadline for withdrawal is the 21st and polling, if required,will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on the 28th.

Counting would be taken up at 5 pm the same day.

Given the brute majority of 151 YSRC enjoys in the 175member Assembly, election of its candidate is a mere formalityas the TDP has just 19 MLAs in its fold now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Netflix announces Aggretsuko Season 4 through colourful anime art

Its good news for the viewers that Netflix has renewed Aggretsuko for season 4. Fans have been ardently waiting to hear the news for last few months.Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 on December 24, 2020 via a Twitter announcement, with...

Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

Tottenhams Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinhos team instead facing Fulham on the same day.Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, aft...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Lawmakers court defers hearing on plea to withdraw cases against BJP leaders

A special court for lawmakers on Monday deferred the hearing on an Uttar Pradesh governments plea to withdraw some cases against some BJP leaders alleged bid to deter public servants from discharging their duties during the 2013 communal ri...

S.Arabia welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -state media

Saudi Arabias foreign ministry on Monday welcomed the United States move to designate Yemens Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation.The ministry expressed its hope that the designation would ... force the leaders of the Houthi mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021