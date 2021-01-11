Pothula Suneetha files nomination as YSRC candidate for AP Legislative Council bypoll

Pothula Suneetha files nomination as YSRC candidate for AP Legislative Council bypollPTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:26 IST
Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI): Pothula Suneetha on Monday filedher nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for theby-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council underthe MLAs quota.
Notification for the by-election, slated for January 28,was issued on Monday to fill the lone vacancy caused by herresignation after she defected to the YSRC from the TeluguDesam in November last year.
She originally had tenure till March 29, 2023 and theby-election is being held to fill the vacancy for theremainder of the term.
Suneetha met Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S JaganMohan Reddy in the morning, who handed her the authorizationletter in Form-B as the party nominee.
The last date for filing nominations is January 18,deadline for withdrawal is the 21st and polling, if required,will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on the 28th.
Counting would be taken up at 5 pm the same day.
Given the brute majority of 151 YSRC enjoys in the 175member Assembly, election of its candidate is a mere formalityas the TDP has just 19 MLAs in its fold now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Manipur was earlier known for insurgency, blockades and bandhs; now most militants have joined mainstream: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a programme in Imphal.
'CBI should tell if Sushant's death was murder or suicide'
Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases
Salman Khan turns 55: Actor says he wasn't in a mood to celebrate birthday in 'terrible' 2020
Pradeep Sangwan's campaign of clearing plastic waste from Himalayas draws Modi's praise