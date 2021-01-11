Pothula Suneetha files nomination as YSRC candidate for AP Legislative Council bypoll

Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI): Pothula Suneetha on Monday filedher nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for theby-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council underthe MLAs quota.

Notification for the by-election, slated for January 28,was issued on Monday to fill the lone vacancy caused by herresignation after she defected to the YSRC from the TeluguDesam in November last year.

She originally had tenure till March 29, 2023 and theby-election is being held to fill the vacancy for theremainder of the term.

Suneetha met Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S JaganMohan Reddy in the morning, who handed her the authorizationletter in Form-B as the party nominee.

The last date for filing nominations is January 18,deadline for withdrawal is the 21st and polling, if required,will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on the 28th.

Counting would be taken up at 5 pm the same day.

Given the brute majority of 151 YSRC enjoys in the 175member Assembly, election of its candidate is a mere formalityas the TDP has just 19 MLAs in its fold now.

