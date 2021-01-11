2 senior doctors of Dhanbad hospital face sexual harassment charges

The authorities ofPatliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad hasordered an investigation after its two women doctors accusedtwo senior physicians of sexually harassing them, Principal DrShailendra Kumar said on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarniasked the PMCH management to send the probe report to thedepartment, he said.

The two resident doctors in their complaint allegedthat the head of the department of skin, Dr SK Mandal, and amedical officer frequently call them in their OPD chambers andharass them.

According to sources in the hospital, they alsoclaimed that they were not given attendance on January 8 fornot following such a directive.

The two residents alleged that they were not givenspecial leave available to women doctors, and charged thesenior physicians with using foul language in presence offemale colleagues.

Mandal denied the charges and said he is ready to faceany investigation. The other doctor was not available forcomment.

''The PMCH has formed a seven-member committee under DrPratibha Ray, head of the department of gynaecology, to probethe allegations and submit a report within a week,'' theprincipal said.

Kumar said that the report will be sent to the healthdepartment principal secretary and he will take the finaldecision on the issue.

