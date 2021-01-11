Left Menu
American Express halts donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:28 IST
American Express said Monday it will join other major companies including Marriott in suspending donations to lawmakers who did not support the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win last week.

Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement that "last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our" values and said its political action committee will not support them.

American Express said it has not contributed to senators who backed Electoral College objections, but previously made contributions to 22 of the 139 House members who voted for the objections.

