AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, ink thrown at him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was on Monday arrested over his alleged remarks on hospitals and government in Uttar Pradesh. He was later sent to judicial custody by a court in Sultanpur.

ANI | Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:51 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was on Monday arrested over his alleged remarks on hospitals and government in Uttar Pradesh. He was later sent to judicial custody by a court in Sultanpur. Ink was also thrown at the AAP leader by a youth. Bharti, who is AAP MLA Malviya Nagar in Delhi, said he was in the state since Sunday with AAP workers to peacefully organise programmes in six constituencies.

"Today under the protection of the police, a BJP goon was allowed to splash me with black ink. I want Yogi (UP Chief Minister) to come forward and talk to me, not exhibit 'gunda raj'," Bharti told reporters soon after the ink was hurled at him. He also said that police wrongly claimed that he refused to accept 41A notice, a mandatory requirement under CrPC.

"Let phone locations be traced, truth will be out. I will keep fighting for the people of UP against the misrule of Yogi," he said. "It's a blatant lie given by yogi police that I refused notice of 41A. The court should direct tracing phone locations of IO Mahender Singh n myself. I will leave politics if I am found lying. It's the height of injustice. I urge one n all to speak. I urge the Supreme Court to intervene," Bharti said a tweet later.

"Shocked to learn that my bail application has been kept pending till January 13 n I am sent to judicial custody of 14 days," he said in another tweet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Bharti.

"Yogiji, my MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to visit a government school of yours. Ink was thrown at him and he was arrested also. Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your schools, then why are you so scared? Improve the schools and if you don't know how to do it, then ask Manish Sisodia," Kejriwal said in a tweet and shared a news clip regarding the ink thrown on the AAP MLA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

