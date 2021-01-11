Bhakt Charan Das gets a hang of challenges ahead as AICC in charge for Bihar

The newly-appointed AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das was on Monday left mortified at thesight of squabbling functionaries of the state unit, upon hisfirst visit here after taking up the assignment.

The former union minister was interacting with thefunctionaries at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

Video clips of the meeting have gone viral on the socialmedia in which local leaders can be seen hurling abuses andraising accusatory fingers at each other.

Das, who was seated on the dais of the auditorium, besidestop BPCC leaders, can be heard uttering into the mike ''we havegathered here to share suggestions for the betterment of theparty in the state. Please do not engage in personal attacks''.

The Orissa-born leader, who told reporters that he sawBihar as his ''karmabhoomi'' (work place), has replacedShaktisinh Gohil the AICC in charge for close to threeyears.

Gohil recently requested the party high command to givehim a ''lighter'' responsibility, citing his poor physicalhealth after having been struck by COVID 19 a few months ago.

Das sought to exude confidence, saying the party will ''dobetter'' under his stewardship, having performed miserably inthe recent assembly elections in which it fought 70 seats butwon only 19, causing allies to accuse it of being the weaklink in the Grand Alliance which gave a tough fight to theruling NDA.

Das also sought to make light of claims by leaders likeBharat Singh, a former MLA, who had recently claimed that morethan half of the partys legislators were willing to defect toChief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U).

''I can only say I refuse to acknowledge people like BharatSingh as Congress leaders'', the former union minister said.

PTI NACSNS SNS

