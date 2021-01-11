Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhakt Charan Das gets a hang of challenges ahead as AICC in charge for Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST
Bhakt Charan Das gets a hang of challenges ahead as AICC in charge for Bihar

The newly-appointed AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das was on Monday left mortified at thesight of squabbling functionaries of the state unit, upon hisfirst visit here after taking up the assignment.

The former union minister was interacting with thefunctionaries at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

Video clips of the meeting have gone viral on the socialmedia in which local leaders can be seen hurling abuses andraising accusatory fingers at each other.

Das, who was seated on the dais of the auditorium, besidestop BPCC leaders, can be heard uttering into the mike ''we havegathered here to share suggestions for the betterment of theparty in the state. Please do not engage in personal attacks''.

The Orissa-born leader, who told reporters that he sawBihar as his ''karmabhoomi'' (work place), has replacedShaktisinh Gohil the AICC in charge for close to threeyears.

Gohil recently requested the party high command to givehim a ''lighter'' responsibility, citing his poor physicalhealth after having been struck by COVID 19 a few months ago.

Das sought to exude confidence, saying the party will ''dobetter'' under his stewardship, having performed miserably inthe recent assembly elections in which it fought 70 seats butwon only 19, causing allies to accuse it of being the weaklink in the Grand Alliance which gave a tough fight to theruling NDA.

Das also sought to make light of claims by leaders likeBharat Singh, a former MLA, who had recently claimed that morethan half of the partys legislators were willing to defect toChief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U).

''I can only say I refuse to acknowledge people like BharatSingh as Congress leaders'', the former union minister said.

PTI NACSNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Greece launches online vaccination registration

Greece launched an online platform on Monday for people to register for vaccinations as authorities prepare to begin rolling out COVID-19 shots for the general public after a first phase of inoculating top priority groups. Along with other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021