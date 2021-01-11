Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 senior doctors of Dhanbad hospital face sexual harassment charges

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST
2 senior doctors of Dhanbad hospital face sexual harassment charges

The authorities ofPatliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad haveordered an investigation after its two women doctors accusedtwo senior physicians of sexually harassing them, Principal DrShailendra Kumar said on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarniasked the PMCH management to send the probe report to thedepartment, he said.

The two resident doctors in their complaint allegedthat the head of the department of skin, Dr SK Mandal, and amedical officer frequently call them in their OPD chambers andharass them.

According to sources in the hospital, they alsoclaimed that they were marked absent on January 8 for notfollowing such a directive.

The two residents alleged that they were not givenspecial leave available to women doctors, and charged thesenior physicians with using foul language in presence offemale colleagues.

Mandal denied the charges and said he is ready to faceany investigation. The other doctor was not available forcomment.

''The PMCH has formed a seven-member committee under DrPratibha Ray, head of the department of gynaecology, to probethe allegations and submit a report within a week,'' theprincipal said.

Kumar said that the report will be sent to the healthdepartment principal secretary and he will take the finaldecision on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Greece launches online vaccination registration

Greece launched an online platform on Monday for people to register for vaccinations as authorities prepare to begin rolling out COVID-19 shots for the general public after a first phase of inoculating top priority groups. Along with other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021