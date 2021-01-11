BJP flag found draped on Mahatma Gandhi statue;case registered against 'unidentified people'

A BJP flag was found draped on astatute of Mahatma Gandhi in the Municipal Corporationbuidling here on Monday, following which a case has beenregistered against unidentified people, police said.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M) took out aprotest march and garlanded the statue.

Congress and its youth wing too staged a separate marchand Congress and took out separate marches in the city inprotest against the incident.

Later, both CPI(M) and Congress councilors staged a sit-inin front of the municipal chairperson's room, demanding thataction be taken against those responsible.

BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said the partywas not involved in the incident and sought acomprehensive probe ''We have registered a case under Section 153 of theIndian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the municipalsecretary in charge. We are yet to identify the culprits,'' theInvestigating Officer told PTI.

Section 153 of the IPC deals with wantonly givingprovocation with intent to cause riot.

On December 16, some BJP workers allegedly unfurled agiant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written it from the terrace ofthe Corporation building after the party retained theMunicipality in the local body polls Palakkad and Pandalam are the two municipalities inKerala which BJP won, out of the total 87 in the local bodypolls held in December last year

