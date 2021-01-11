Left Menu
Development News Edition

China condemns U.S. as Taiwan welcomes lifting of curbs on ties

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:11 IST
China condemns U.S. as Taiwan welcomes lifting of curbs on ties

China condemned the United States on Monday for scrapping curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials, saying nobody could prevent China's "reunification", while Taiwan's foreign minister hailed the U.S. move as a sign of "global partnership". U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the change on Saturday, in the waning days of the Republican Trump administration before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency on Jan. 20.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, said it was "resolutely opposed" to the decision and condemned it. "The Chinese people's resolve to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakable and we will not permit any person or force to stop the process of China's reunification," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"Any actions which harm China's core interests will be met with a firm counter-attack and will not succeed." China's widely-read Global Times tabloid, published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, warned in a commentary against any plan by Pompeo to visit Taiwan before Biden’s inauguration, saying the Chinese response would be "overwhelming".

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus responded in a tweet by saying there were no such plans and a visit by Pompeo to Europe would be his last during the Trump presidency. "There are no plans to travel to Taiwan this week but we will continue our consistent support for Taiwan as a successful market economy, vibrant democracy, and force for good in the world," Ortagus said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will arrive in Taipei for a three-day visit that China has denounced. Craft's visit is highly symbolic as Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, or most global bodies, because of Chinese objections. Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the international stage.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said both he and President Tsai Ing-wen would meet Craft on Thursday, adding that discussing ways to promote Taiwan's international participation would be a topic during the visit. 'BIG THING'

Taiwan welcomed Pompeo's announcement of the scrapping of curbs on interactions, with Wu telling reporters it was a "big thing". He added, "Taiwan-U.S. relations have been elevated to a global partnership. The foreign ministry will not let our guard down and hopes to continue to boost the development of Taiwan-U.S. ties."

Like most countries, the United States has no official ties with Taiwan, though it is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Under President Donald Trump it has ramped up arms sales and sent senior officials to Taipei. But Pompeo's decision means, for example, that Taiwan officials will be able to hold meetings at the State Department or White House rather than in non-official locations elsewhere, such as hotels.

Chinese state media lambasted the decision. The Global Times said China must send a "stern warning" to Taiwan. "Those on the island of Taiwan must not take for granted that they can seek secession with the help of the last-ditch madness of an administration abandoned by the Americans.

"On the contrary, such madness is very likely to bring them annihilation," it said. Trump is a popular figure in Taiwan because of his backing for the island. However, the government has reassured people that strong ties will not change under Biden, pointing to vigorous bipartisan U.S. support for Taiwan.

Still, Pompeo's move and Craft's visit have prompted concern in some circles in Taiwan, where there is a broad cross-party consensus on maintaining strong U.S. ties and there have long been worries Trump may sacrifice Taiwan for a deal with China. On Saturday, former President Ma Ying-jeou told media that Craft's trip was only designed to needle Beijing, and simply a show of surface friendship with no practical use.

Late on Sunday, Johnny Chiang, chairman of the main opposition Kuomintang party, which traditionally favours close relations with China, said a key test would be whether Biden's government maintained Pompeo's changes. "Let's not become a bargaining chip in the game between the United States and mainland China," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Construction of new parliament building to start soon as heritage panel gives its nod

A 14-member heritage panel on Monday gave its approval for construction of a new parliament building under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, paving the way for work to start in the next few days.The nod by the Heri...

FACTBOX-How is Britain's vaccine rollout going?

Britain plans to give the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine to 15 million members of the highest priority groups by mid-February, and to tens of millions more by the spring, to enable it to loosen restrictions imposed to stem a soaring in...

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021