Injured in car crash, Union minister Naik stable: Goa CM

The health condition of Unionminister Shripad Naik, currently being treated at Goa MedicalCollege and Hospital (GMCH) here after getting injured in aroad accident in adjoining Karnataka, is stable, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant said on Monday night.

Naik's wife Vijaya and an aide died in the roadaccident which occurred on Monday when their car met with theaccident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he wasreturning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa, was later shifted tothe GMCH.

Sawant said the condition of the Union minister wascritical earlier, but now he is stable''.

''A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr ShivanandBandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medicalcare, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medicalteam is on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

Rane tweeted Really shocked to hear about the news ofShri @shripadynaik Jis car accident.

''Our team of doctors at Goa Medical College andHospital are on standby to ensure the best treatment for hisrecuperation. Shall be personally monitoring the same.

In yet another tweet, Rane said Deeply saddened tohear about the sad demise of Smt Vijaya Naik Ji, wife of ShriShripad Naik Ji.

''I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereavedfamily. May her soul rest in eternal peace.'' PTI RPSRSY RSY

