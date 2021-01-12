Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses -Telegraph

Among the measures expected to be unveiled by the government include expansion of the Modern Slavery Act, reacting to concerns that items manufactured under duress by the Uighur Muslim minority may be entering the UK, the Telegraph reported. Britain said last year there was credible, growing and troubling evidence of forced labour among Uighur Muslims.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:15 IST
Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses -Telegraph
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will make a statement on Tuesday in the House of Commons on the government's response to allegations of forced labour in China's Xinjiang province, home to about 12 million Uighur Muslims, the report https://bit.ly/2LKt2Fe added. Among the measures expected to be unveiled by the government include expansion of the Modern Slavery Act, reacting to concerns that items manufactured under duress by the Uighur Muslim minority may be entering the UK, the Telegraph reported.

Britain said last year there was credible, growing and troubling evidence of forced labour among Uighur Muslims. China has come under scrutiny over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and allegations of forced-labour abuses in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports that 1 million Muslims held in camps have been put to work.

Beijing has repeatedly denied mistreating Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centres that are needed to tackle extremism, accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy. According to the Telegraph report, the government is considering imposing heavier fines on companies that breach the terms of the legislation, along with new due diligence criteria that oblige firms to ensure that no one in their supply chain has been part of a forced-labour transfer scheme.

Among other measures, British ministers are looking to impose tougher export controls on goods and technology to China that could be used for repression, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -official

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, becoming the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last weeks deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, a senior administrati...

Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool highlights FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.The two sides, who are both top o...

CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pa...

Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will close its three plants in Brazil this year and take pretax charges of about 4.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the companys under use of its manufacturing capacity. Production will cease imme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021