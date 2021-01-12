Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down as inauguration approaches

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the agency said, a move that comes as his department coordinates security for the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration and after a deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 05:47 IST
Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down as inauguration approaches

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the agency said, a move that comes as his department coordinates security for the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration and after a deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said.

In an email to DHS employees on Monday, Wolf said his departure was due to court rulings related to his eligibility for the position. "I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the department until the end of this administration," Wolf wrote.

The White House declined to comment. Representative Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, said the motive behind Wolf’s resignation was "questionable" since a federal judge ruled two months ago that Wolf was unlawfully appointed.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is part of DHS, is the lead agency handling security around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. That effort is being closely watched after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last Wednesday in an assault that led to five deaths, dozens of injuries among law enforcement and the ransacking of lawmakers' offices. Wolf said earlier on Monday that due to the "evolving security landscape," the Secret Service would begin its inauguration security operations on Wednesday instead of Jan. 19.

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals ahead of Biden's inauguration, according to a federal law enforcement source. A senior DHS official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the change in leadership would not diminish security for the inauguration.

Some high-level Trump administration officials have resigned in the aftermath of the Capitol incident, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nations capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the lead-up to and during President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration on January 20.Th...

Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 134,368

Mexico reported 7,594 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 662 more fatalities on Monday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,541,633 infections and 134,368 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely...

Belichick won't get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.In a one-paragraph statement on...

Israel's Netanyahu removes Trump from his Twitter banner photo

Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu dropped U.S. President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment. A photo of Netanyahu sitting next to Trump ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021