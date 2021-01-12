Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to remove content containing 'stop the steal' phrase

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:02 IST
Facebook to remove content containing 'stop the steal' phrase

Facebook has announced that it would to remove all the contents from its platform that contains the phrase ''stop the seal'', which used by the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump to allege election fraud.

Trump and his supporters believe that there was massive voters fraud during the November 3 elections. While the allegations are unsubstantiated, his supporters have been using this phrase to organise themselves and often hold protests through social media outlets.

''We are now removing content containing the phrase ''stop the steal'' under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram. We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence,'' Guy Rosen, vice president, integrity, and Monika Bickert, VP, global policy management, said in a blog post on Monday.

''We've been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue,'' they said.

But with continued attempts to organise events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, the additional step is being taken in the lead up to the inauguration, the Facebook said.

''It may take some time to scale up our enforcement of this new step but we have already removed a significant number of posts,'' the officials said.

Noting that they began preparing for inauguration day last year, the two said their planning took on new urgency after last week's violence and they are treating the next two weeks as a major civic event.

''We're taking additional steps and using the same teams and technologies we used during the general election to stop misinformation and content that could incite further violence during these next few weeks,'' Facebook said.

It added that in addition to the indefinite suspension of Trump's account, the company is keeping its pause in place on all ads in the US about politics or elections.

''This means that we aren't allowing any ads from politicians, including President Trump,'' it said.

''We are also connecting people with reliable information and high-quality news about the inauguration and the transition process. After the inauguration, our label on posts that attempt to delegitimise the election results will reflect that Joe Biden is the sitting president.

''Our Voting Information Center will stay active on Facebook and Instagram through the inauguration so it can continue to help people find reliable information and updates about the electoral process,'' Facebook said.

During inauguration week, Facebook said it would add a news digest to Facebook News as a curated place for people to find reliable news about the inauguration.

''This will include live video of the inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20. Facebook News often includes news digests dedicated to events of national or global significance, such as ''COVID-19'' or ''Unrest in America'' with stories selected by the curation team,'' it said. PTI LKJHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Lenovo's thinnest ThinkPad ever is just over 11mm thin

Lenovo has unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is covered with titanium material and is just 0.43 inches thick over 11mm.The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a part of Intels Project Athena innovation pr...

Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico is considering acquiring 24 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and will receive its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs from Argentina to finish production of them, a top Mexican health official said. Deputy Health Minis...

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff. The Boeing...

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19, after consenting to a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge. An emerg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021