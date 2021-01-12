Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Tuesday that soldiers raided his home and arrested his security guards, two days before electiond.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

"No reason for the arrest was given," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)