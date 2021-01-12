Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

Left Menu
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. "The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:38 IST
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter. "No reason for the arrest was given," he said.

The arrests occurred while Wine was doing a live radio interview with Kenya's Hot 96 FM station. "We are being raided by military," Wine said. "I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards." Spokesmen for the military and the police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Ugandans vote on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections. Wine, whose star power has rattled the ruling party, is the frontrunner among 10 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who seized power in 1986.

Scores of opposition protesters have been killed during a campaign scarred by crackdowns on Wine's rallies which the authorities say contravene curbs on gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wine has been arrested multiple times while campaigning. While Museveni, 76, has long been seen as a stabilising force in Uganda after the brutal reigns of two military dictators, opponents say his government has become riddled with corruption and nepotism.

Wine also said in a separate post on Twitter that soldiers raided the home of one of his aides overnight and took the man to an unknown destination. Museveni announced on Twitter that he would address the nation at 7 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

