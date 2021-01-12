Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi accuses the Govt of misleading farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying that it is trying to mislead the protesting farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Gandhi tweeted, "Every attempt of the Government to mislead the Satyagrahi farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks is useless. The Annadata understands the intentions of the Government; their demand is clear, take back the anti-agriculture laws, that's it!".

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

