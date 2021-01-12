Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Khan issues special permit for Dubai royals to hunt internationally protected bird

The Pakistan government has issued at least seven special permits to Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, according to a media report on Tuesday.Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has earlier opposed such permits for Arab royals, this time personally approved the special pass, reported the Dawn newspaper.The foreign ministrys deputy chief of protocol issued the documents after approval by the prime minister, the daily reported quoting sources.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:38 IST
Pak PM Khan issues special permit for Dubai royals to hunt internationally protected bird
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan government has issued at least seven special permits to Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has earlier opposed such permits for Arab royals, this time personally approved the special pass, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The foreign ministry's deputy chief of protocol issued the documents after approval by the prime minister, the daily reported quoting sources. The permits were delivered to the UAE Embassy in Islamabad.

Apart from Dubai Ruler Rashid Al-Maktoum, the others given permits are the crown prince, deputy ruler and finance and industries minister, deputy police chief, an army official, two other members of the royal family and a businessman.

Khan, when in Opposition, had campaigned against such hunting excursions by the rich Arab families, who annually visit Pakistan to hunt the endangered bird.

A Saudi prince, Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, is said to have gunned down 1,977 birds on reserved and protected areas over 21 days in January 2014, while other members of his party killed another 123 birds, bringing the total to 2,100.

The killing resulted in a lot of criticism but the practice has been going on. The bird's meat is considered by Arabs to be an aphrodisiac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech set to dispatch first consignment of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrugController General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin,is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi InternationalAirport here on Tuesday evening, a senior...

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon: Bengal health department official.

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon Bengal health department official....

REUTERS NEXT-India says trust with China 'profoundly disturbed', US ties on upswing

Indias Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summers border clash which resulted in the first combat deaths in 45 years. Ties with the United States, on the other ...

AP gets 4.96 lakh doses from Covaxin

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday received 4.96 lakh doses of Covaxin, the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine.A special cargo plane brought the vaccine to the Vijayawada airport from Pune on Tuesday afternoon.From there the consignment was shifted to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021