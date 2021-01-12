Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airport officials: Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights

Last weeks breakthrough followed a final push by the outgoing Trump administration and Kuwait to mediate the dispute.Saudi Arabia seeks to unify Arab ranks ahead of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is expected to take a firmer stand toward the kingdom and re-engage with Iran.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:04 IST
Airport officials: Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt on Tuesday reopened its airspace to Qatar flights after regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and border with the Gulf Arab state last week, Egyptian airport officials said.

A Qatar Airways plane is due to land in Cairo on Friday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

It will be the first commercial flight between the two countries since Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar in 2017, accusing it of cozying up to Iran and financing extremist groups in the region. Doha denied the charges, criticizing the Arab embargo as a bid to subvert its sovereignty.

After 3 1/2 years of severed diplomatic and economic ties, the four boycotting countries signed a declaration with the tiny, energy-rich Qatar at an annual summit last week to end the dispute. The UAE and Bahrain have also opened their airspace to Qatar.

The dispute had shattered the typically clubby Gulf Cooperation Council and troubled America's foreign policy in the region, including its efforts to isolate Iran. Last week's breakthrough followed a final push by the outgoing Trump administration and Kuwait to mediate the dispute.

Saudi Arabia seeks to unify Arab ranks ahead of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is expected to take a firmer stand toward the kingdom and re-engage with Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood: SC.

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood SC....

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting....

National Credit Regulator urges public to spend and borrow wisely

The National Credit Regulator NCR has urged the public to start 2021 on a good note by spending and borrowing wisely.In a statement on Tuesday, the NCR said some consumers are currently finding it difficult to meet their financial obligatio...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India prepares for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021