Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the US Congress, advised representatives and Congressional staff on Sunday that those in the secured room could have, been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection. I am also calling for serious fines to be immediately levied on every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol, Jayapal said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:00 IST
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for coronavirus after being locked down in a secured room at the US Capitol where several Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack.

''I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,'' 55-year-old Jayapal tweeted.

In a statement, Jayapal said she began quarantining immediately after the attack on the Capitol, fearing and foreseeing exactly what would occur given the number of maskless lawmakers sitting in the same room with her.

The duration in the room was multiple hours, she said.

''Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,'' she said.

''Only hours after President (Donald) Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,'' she added. ''While I am isolating per the Capitol Physician's instructions, I will continue to work to the best of my ability because the deep urgency of our many crises is paramount,'' she said. Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the US Congress, advised representatives and Congressional staff on Sunday that those in the secured room could have, ''been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.'' ''I am also calling for serious fines to be immediately levied on every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol," Jayapal said. ''Additionally, any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be immediately removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms. This is not a joke. Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy.'' In December, Jayapal was elected as the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), making her one of the most powerful US lawmakers in the 117th Congress. On Monday, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey said that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

''Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. I have tested positive,'' Coleman tweeted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM Logistic bags Pepperfry contract to manage fulfilment operations

Pune-based FM Logistic on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract from home products marketplace Pepperfry to manage its fulfilment operations for the western region.Under the contract, besides carrying out warehousing operations at one of Pe...

Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supplies to Brazil

Hyderabad, Jan 12 PTI Bharat Biotechhas signed anagreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the BharatBiotech facility last week to discuss potential exportpo...

Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' to release on Feb 5 in theatres

Aadhaar, a social dramedy featuring Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh, is slated to be released theatrically on February 5, the makers announced on Tuesday.The movie, produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, narrates the story of the fir...

New Austrian COVID cluster: mainly British group on ski teacher course

Austria said on Tuesday it has identified a new cluster of 17 COVID-19 cases, a mainly British group on a ski teacher training course, despite the country being on lockdown and having banned flights from Britain over fears of a new coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021