Attempt to murder case: Arrest warrant issued against businessman Bam who withdrew from poll race

A sessions court issued an arrest warrant against businessman Akshay Bam and his father in a 17-year-old attempt to murder case. Bam and his father failed to appear in court, despite being ordered to do so. The court rejected their application for exemption from personal appearance and ordered their arrest by July 8. Bam is accused of assaulting a man over a land dispute and faces charges under Section 307 of the IPC. The development comes after Bam withdrew his nomination as a Congress candidate for the Indore Lok Sabha seat and joined the BJP.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Friday issued an arrest warrant against local businessman Akshay Bam and his father in a 17-year-old attempt to murder case.

Bam was recently in the news for withdrawing his nomination from the Indore Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate and later joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking to reporters, public prosecutor Abhijit Singh Rathore said Bam and his father were supposed to appear before the sessions court in the alleged attempt to murder case, but their lawyer moved an application in the court seeking exemption from personal appearance for his clients.

Rathore said that as per the application, Bam was out of the town for ''essential work'', while doctors advised rest to his father because of poor health.

The session's court rejected the father-son duo's application and issued an arrest warrant against them.

It also ordered the police to arrest them and present them before the court by July 8, he said.

According to the public prosecutor, the court noted that both the accused did not appear before it even after being ordered to do so on Friday and they were not currently on bail in the case of section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Victim's lawyer Mukesh Deval said, ''I came to know through media that Bam had participated in a political event organised at Parshuram's birthplace in the hills of Janapav, some 50 km from Indore city, on Friday.'' He said he objected before the sessions court to the application of Bam who is running a law college in the city seeking exemption from personal appearance, and drew the court's attention to the alleged false pretence of necessary work for appearing in the court.

On May 3, a sessions court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Bam and his father in the alleged attempt to murder case.

On April 24, a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) from Indore had ordered the addition of section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in the FIR lodged against Bam and his father for allegedly assaulting a man over a land dispute 17 years ago.

The court had also ordered the father-son duo to appear before the session's court on May 10.

Just five days after the order, Bam had taken the step of withdrawing his name as the Congress candidate from Indore.

Bam was named as the Congress candidate for the Indore Lok Sabha seat on March 23.

Police officials said an FIR was registered against Bam, his father Kantilal and others for allegedly attacking a person named Yunus Patel over a land dispute on October 4, 2007.

The FIR was filed under sections 294 (abusive speech), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Patel alleged that during the incident, Satvir Singh, who runs a security agency, fired at him with a 12 bore gun at the behest of Akshay's father Kantilal.

The accused Satvir Singh later died while two other accused in the case, Sohan alias Sonu and Manoj, have been on the run.

