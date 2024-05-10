Significant Seizure: Gold, iPhones, and Currency Valued at Rs 7.5 Crore Intercepted at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai customs seized 11.62 kg of gold, iPhones worth Rs 7.44 crore, and Rs 12 lakh in cash between Tuesday and Thursday. Seven people were arrested in 18 cases of contraband seizure. Further investigation is ongoing.
Customs has seized 11.62 kg of gold and i-Phones valued at Rs 7.44 crore and Rs 12 lakh in cash in separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Friday.
The action was taken in 18 cases of contraband seizure between Tuesday and Thursday, and seven people were arrested, he said.
Further investigation was underway, the official added.
