Ramcharitmanas told us Lord Ram is our king, not Babar or Aurangzeb: UP minister

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari on Tuesday asserted that it was Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and the Ramlila based on the epic that spread the message that Lord Ram is our king and not the Mughal emperor Babar or Aurangzeb.

The minister made the remarks in his inaugural address of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav.

Saint Tulsidas wrote the epic when contemporary Mughal rulers were forcing religious conversion in the country at the point of sword, he said.

''When rulers were doing forcing religious conversion at the point of the sword, Tulsidas wrote Ramcharitmanas and Ramlila reached villages, which spread the message that our king is not Babar or Aurangzeb,” said the minister.

“Our king is Raja Ram and that is why we raise slogan 'Raja Ram Ki Jai','' said Tiwari.

Tiwari said, ''They named Ayodhaya as Faizabad, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only gave Ayodhaya its lost glory but also made a resolution to make Ayodhaya the most beautiful city of the world.'' PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

