TMC govt did nothing to uplift Muslims: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh on Tuesday said Muslims haven't received their duesunder the Mamata Banerjee-led government, and it's time theminority community secures its rights.

Speaking at a public meeting in Howrah, Ghosh said theTMC had been pursuing ''politics of appeasement'', but the partydid nothing to uplift the financial status of Muslims.

''If the TMC has so much love for the Muslims, why arethey so poor? The Sachar Committee had said Muslims of Bengalare very poor,'' he stated.

Ghosh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture toprovide food grains to all amid the COVID-19 pandemic wasmeant to benefit all, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

''In West Bengal, Muslims are saddled with police casesfor various crimes such as cattle smuggling,'' the senior BJPleader said.

He alleged that foodgrains sent to West Bengal by theCentre have been siphoned off to Bangladesh.

''Today, Muslims in Bengal have realised (TMC'sintentions) and are ready to secure their rights. IfHyderabad-based AIMIM wants to contest the assembly pollshere, then why is Didi (Mamata Banerjee) unnerved? If theAIMIM wants to establish its presence here, it should...'' thesaffron party leader added.

Ghosh further asserted that the BJP will never walkthe path of appeasement.

''If you all think that the BJP works for people, thenvote for us,'' he said.

The state BJP chief also said that all those who wantto join the saffron party would be accommodated.

''We need a large number of workers to build 'SonarBangla' (golden Bengal),'' he added.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's jibe that BJP leadersare ''outsiders'', Ghosh said there are numerous people fromBengal who are working outside the state.

''If these people are termed outsiders and driven outfrom their places of work, will Didi be able to provide jobsto them? Business entities owned by the Goenkas, Birlas andJindals are providing jobs to thousands of people here, arethey outsiders?'' he added.

