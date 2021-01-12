ECI holds meet with Union Home Secy over upcoming polls in 4 states

Election Commission of India (ECI) held an interactive meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, at Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday.

The meeting was primarily to discuss requirement vis-a-vis availability of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), and related matters, for the upcoming Assembly Elections to the States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)