ECI holds meet with Union Home Secy over upcoming polls in 4 states
Election Commission of India (ECI) held an interactive meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, at Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:59 IST
The meeting was primarily to discuss requirement vis-a-vis availability of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), and related matters, for the upcoming Assembly Elections to the States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
