Trump disavows any responsibility for his supporters' Jan. 6 attack

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last week, saying his remarks at the time were appropriate.

"If you read my speech ... what I said was totally appropriate," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about any personal responsibility he had regarding the Jan. 6 attack when his supporters stormed the Capitol with members of Congress and his own Vice President Mike Pence inside.

