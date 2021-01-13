Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday that in light of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, its "political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes." A spokesman for the retailer had said on Sunday that it conducts a review of its political giving after every election cycle and that last week's events would be factored into the company's process.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:03 IST
Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the world's biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday that in light of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, its "political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes."

A spokesman for the retailer had said on Sunday that it conducts a review of its political giving after every election cycle and that last week's events would be factored into the company's process. The issue will remain under review over the next few months, the spokesman added. Other blue-chip companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days.

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it had paused all political contributions after the Capitol events. The automaker said that last year it "enhanced the character and public integrity criteria for making contributions and that will help to guide our decisions moving forward." It joined other firms such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Alphabet Inc's Google and Union Pacific Corp in withholding contributions from all members of Congress, rather than targeting those who opposed Biden's certification.

The announcements indicate that some corporate donors, which usually give money to Republicans and Democrats alike, are reassessing their strategy after supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol last week, aiming to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's win. Five people died, including a police officer. Before the assault on the seat of Congress, Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the Nov. 3 election results, which he has falsely claimed were "rigged."

When lawmakers reconvened after the incident, 147 Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate voted to challenge the Democratic president-elect’s victory in Pennsylvania or Arizona, even though both states already formally certified the results and election officials say there were no significant problems with the vote. It is unclear whether the companies' decisions will have a lasting impact. The time period immediately after an election is typically a lull for fundraising activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WWF urges pandemic reset to stop forest loss for harmful food production

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world has lost tropical forest equivalent to the size of California over a 13-year period, green group WWF said on Wednesday, calling for COVID-19 recovery plans to rev...

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

A group of leading investors on Wednesday called for an end to a crisis involving hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck on ships for many months due to COVID-19, warning that the situation was creating bigger risks every day.About 90 of ...

Half of women put off by macho language in job adverts

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Biased language in some job adverts in Britain deters as many as one in two women from applying, a study said on Wednesday, amid a push to attract more women to male-dominated sector...

Critical care staff suffer trauma and severe anxiety due to COVID-19 - UK study

Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units ICU in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling theyd be better off dead, according to a study publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021