Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting farmers don't know what they want, says Hema Malini

Farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi don't know what they want, said veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, and added that they are only protesting because someone had asked them to do so.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:00 IST
Protesting farmers don't know what they want, says Hema Malini
Veteran actor and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi don't know what they want, said veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, and added that they are only protesting because someone had asked them to do so. "It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini said.

She also said that it was 'not nice' to see towers being vandalised in Punjab. "Punjab has suffered a lot of losses. It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers. The government has called them for talks repeatedly but they don't even have an agenda," she added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, she reminded people that the pandemic is not yet over and masks should be used and safety protocols followed. "Corona is not yet over. Some people from our party passed away due to the disease. The general public should continue to be more cautious. If we roam around freely (without precautions) it will increase again. Especially with this new bird flu, everyone should take care of themselves and their family," she said.

The actor-turned-politician further said that she would definitely be vaccinated when her turn comes. "Good that the vaccine is here now. I will definitely get the vaccine when my turn comes. The opposition has also said some things. Whatever the government says they have to say just the opposite," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.His ...

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...

REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter

Qantas Airways Ltd expects to run at 60 of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday. The airline on Dec....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021