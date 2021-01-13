Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats

Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he would go home to Russia over the weekend despite the Russian prison services latest motion to put him behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation.Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:39 IST
Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats

Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he would go home to Russia over the weekend despite the Russian prison service's latest motion to put him behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation.

Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader's poisoning.

“Putin is stamping his feet demanding to do everything so that that I don't return home,'' Navalny said on Instagram, pointing at the Federal Penitentiary Service's appeal to court to replace his suspended sentence with a real one.

He said he will fly home from Germany on Sunday.

At the end of December, the Federal Penitentiary Service demanded that Navalny report to its office in line with the terms of a suspended sentence he received for a 2014 conviction on charges of embezzlement and money-laundering that he rejected as politically motivated. The service warned that he faced prison time, if he failed to appear.

Navalny says his suspended sentence ended on December 30. He also noted the European Court for Human Rights had ruled that his 2014 conviction was unlawful.

Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities insisted that doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no trace of poison and have challenged German officials to provide proof of his poisoning.

They refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing the lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned.

Last month, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he described as an alleged member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up. The FSB dismissed the recording as fake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wiley acquires open access publisher Hindawi

Global research and education giant John Wiley Sons has acquired open access publishing major Hindawi Ltd for USD 298 million over Rs 2,000 crore.US-listed Wiley, which is present across various countries including India, said the acquisit...

Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.DFDS said in a ...

CCS clears Rs 48,000 crore deal to buy 83 Tejas fighters for IAF

In a major boost for Make in India in defence, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas...

'One school, One IAS' programme to launched to demolish notion that civil services only for elite

An institutehelmed by top academicsand retired IAS and IPS officers in Kerala is organising anambitious programme calledOneSchool One IAS, seeking todemolish the general notion that civil services are for theelite class alone. Kerala Govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021