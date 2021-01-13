British PM Johnson says will move to 24/7 vaccinations as soon as possible

British PM Johnson says will move to 24/7 vaccinations as soon as possibleReuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:39 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would move to a 24-hour, 7-day a week vaccination programme as soon as it could, adding that at the moment there was a limit in supply of doses.
"We'll be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," he told parliament.
