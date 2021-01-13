Left Menu
Development News Edition

K D Singh arrest triggers war of words in poll-bound Bengal

The arrest of former TMC MP K DSingh in a money laundering case triggered a fresh verbal duelin the poll-bound West Bengal Wednesday with the BJP demandingquestioning of top brass of the Trinamool Congress in thecase, while the ruling party denying any association withSingh for long.The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Singh in a moneylaundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.They said Singh has been placed under arrest undersections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.The opposition BJP in West Bengal demanded the top brassof the TMC leaders should be questioned in this connection.Who is K D Singh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:33 IST
K D Singh arrest triggers war of words in poll-bound Bengal

The arrest of former TMC MP K DSingh in a money laundering case triggered a fresh verbal duelin the poll-bound West Bengal Wednesday with the BJP demandingquestioning of top brass of the Trinamool Congress in thecase, while the ruling party denying any association withSingh for long.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Singh in a moneylaundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said Singh has been placed under arrest undersections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The opposition BJP in West Bengal demanded the top brassof the TMC leaders should be questioned in this connection.

''Who is K D Singh? His identity is that he is a former MPfrom the TMC. So the best thing would be to question the TMCleaders to bring out the truth,'' state BJP vice presidentJaiprakash Majumdar said.

Speaking on the issue, his party colleague SuvenduAdhikari, who had recently switched over to the BJP, claimedSingh's dealings with the TMC leaders should be probed.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the TMC can'tdeny its involvement with Singh as their leaders had used hisplane during election campaign.

The TMC leadership, however, denied any association withSingh for the last few years.

''He has not been associated with us for a long time. Forthe last few years, we have no relation with him. If he hascommitted any wrong then the law will take its course. We havenothing to say regarding it,'' TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

He, however, described the demand for questioning of theTMC leaders as ''baseless and politically motivated''.

The central probe agency had carried out searches at thepremises K D Singh and those linked with him in September 2019in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group andwhile he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to bethe Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of two money launderingcases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021