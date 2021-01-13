Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari divested of another post after son Suvendu joined BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:43 IST
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari divested of another post after son Suvendu joined BJP

Nearly a month after politicalheavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, his father andTMC Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari was on Wednesday removed asEast Midnapore district president in continued attenuation ofthe Adhikari family in West Bengal's ruling party.

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a knowndetractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, whowas made chairperson of the core committee of the party'sdistrict unit, a less important post.

The development came a day after Sisir Adhikari wasremoved from the post of chairman of Digha-ShankarpurDevelopment Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikarifamily, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chief of DSDA, whichis responsible for the upkeep and development of the beachtown in East Midnapore.

In a sign of the widening rift with the TMC, theAdhikaris have been maintaining distance from the party andthe government.

''Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has assigned me aresponsibility. I will work with Sisirda to strengthen theparty in the district,'' Mahapatra said.

When contacted, the 80-year-old Adhikari said he isnot bothered about the development.

''I was the district president since 2006. If they(TMC) felt I was not needed, then it is upto them to decide onit. I have nothing to say,'' he said.

Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said Adhikari was unwelland unable to discharge his duties as district president. Sohe was replaced with a comparatively younger leader, the TMCMP said.

According to sources, Adhikari had told his closeassociates that he was unhappy with the way party leaders havebeen attacking his family.

Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and laterpersuaded his brother Soumendu to change sides after he wasremoved as administrator of the Kanthi municipality.

His another younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari is theMP from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.

Reacting to the development, BJP leaders said theyhoped the veteran parliamentarian would join the saffronparty.

''We are hopeful that he will also join us. He is aveteran leader,'' BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said.

While speaking to reporters, Suvendu said, it is forhis father to decide his next course of action as the TMC willnever reward his competence.

''TMC has turned into a private company. It has noplace for competent leaders. It is place for sycophants. It isup to my father what he wants to do next,'' he said.

According to TMC sources, the party leadership was nothappy with senior Adhikari's silence over Suvendu's ceaselessattack on the party after he switched over to the BJP.

The influential political family gave Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee's rally in their stronghold of West Medinipurdistrict a miss last month, prompting her to accuse the BJP oftrying to break her party by using ''moneybags''.

The Adhikari family wields considerable influence inat least 40-45 assembly segments in East and West Midnapore,Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in theJunglemahal region - and areas in minority-dominatedMurshidabad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021