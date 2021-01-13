NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrectionPTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:17 IST
New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week's insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
The Trump Organisation is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.
The Trump Organisation profits about $17 million a year from those sites, de Blasio said.
“I'm here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said.
It is the latest example of how the January 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president's business interests.
The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump's accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.
