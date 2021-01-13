Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Russia is my country": Despite risks, Kremlin critic Navalny to fly home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany. The decision, announced by Navalny on Wednesday, signals his intention to continue his political struggle against Vladimir Putin and creates a dilemma for the authorities on how to deal with one of the Russian president's most prominent critics.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:30 IST
"Russia is my country": Despite risks, Kremlin critic Navalny to fly home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.

The decision, announced by Navalny on Wednesday, signals his intention to continue his political struggle against Vladimir Putin and creates a dilemma for the authorities on how to deal with one of the Russian president's most prominent critics. Navalny, who has been receiving treatment in Germany, accuses Putin of ordering his poisoning with the deadly nerve agent Novichok, and some supporters had urged him to stay abroad for his own safety.

Putin has denied the authorities tried to poison Navalny and said Russian agents would have finished the job if they had wanted him dead. The Kremlin has said it has seen no evidence Navalny was poisoned and that he is free to return to Russia at any time.

Navalny, 44, said he had almost fully recovered his health, and that he was unfazed by the risks his return may pose. "It was never a question of whether to return or not. Simply because I never left. I ended up in Germany after arriving in an intensive care box for one reason: they tried to kill me," Navalny wrote on Instagram.

"(Putin's) servants are acting as usual by fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I'm not interested in what they're doing there. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city and I miss it." CONUNDRUM

Authorities have opened two criminal cases against Navalny, both of which he says are politically motivated. They have also started moves to convert a suspended sentence for a conviction he says was trumped up into a real jail term, one of various moves he says is an attempt to scare him into not coming back. His return poses a conundrum for the Kremlin: jail him and risk protests, punitive Western action and turning him into a political martyr. Or do nothing and risk looking weak. Tatiana Stanovaya, head of political analysis firm R.Politik, said the Kremlin had repeatedly raised expectations that Navalny would be arrested and not doing so would risk being seen as weak by conservatives and the security forces.

"The situation with Navalny is very like two trains heading towards each other doomed unavoidably to collide," Stanovaya wrote on messaging app Telegram. Staying in Germany was a political risk for Navalny. Anti-Kremlin opposition figures have struggled in the past to retain influence from outside Russia, which holds a parliamentary election in September.

Navalny's videos accusing government officials of corruption are widely watched but opinion polls show Putin is much more popular. A poll last month by a private pollster found half of Russians believed Navalny had not been poisoned or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services. (Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

Rallying-Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, Cornejo's dream ends

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesdays 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a 17 minute advantage over his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah.While Mr Dakar maintained his com...

Srinagar Police arrests 2 LeT terrorist associates, recovers arms, ammunition

Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar. The police said in a statement that the arrested terrorist associates hav...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021