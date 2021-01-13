Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented

The appointments of Cogley and Overholt last year were highly criticized by statisticians, academics and Democratic lawmakers, who worried they would politicise the once-a-decade head count.President Donald Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out who is in the country illegally after the Supreme Court blocked his administrations effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:31 IST
Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US Census Bureau statisticians are under significant pressure from Trump political appointees to figure out who in the US is in the country illegally, and they're worried that any such report they produce in the waning days of the Trump administration will be inaccurate, according to the bureau's watchdog agency.

Two Trump appointees to top positions at the Census Bureau, Nathaniel Cogley and Benjamin Overholt, are the driving force behind the effort, according to the report from the Office of Inspector General posted Tuesday. The appointments of Cogley and Overholt last year were highly criticized by statisticians, academics and Democratic lawmakers, who worried they would politicise the once-a-decade head count.

President Donald Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out who is in the country illegally after the Supreme Court blocked his administration's effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire. The statistical agency has not publicly said what method it's utilizing to do that.

Information about the citizenship status of every US resident could be used to implement another Trump order seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from the count used for divvying up congressional seats and Electoral College votes, as well as the annual distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending, among the states.

An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the apportionment process in order to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic whites. Trump's unprecedented order on apportionment was challenged in more than a half-dozen lawsuits around the US, but the Supreme Court ruled last month that any challenge was premature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

95 per cent of Covishield doses delivered across country

As much as 95 per cent of 1.1 croreCovishield vaccine doses purchased by the Indian governmenthave been been delivered across the country a day aftertransportation of the vaccine began, sources said onWednesday.The first consignment of the ...

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as stimulus rally cools; Intel shines

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors digested a recent run to record highs on hopes of new fiscal package and vaccine rollouts for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Intel shares jumped on executive change. The ch...

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Resolve homebuyers' grievances within three months: UP HC to state govt

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the grievances of homebuyers and their associations within three months of receiving their complaints.A bench of justices Pankaj Naqvi and Piyush Agrawal gave this d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021