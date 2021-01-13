Suvendu moves HC seeking police protection

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikarifiled a petition before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday,seeking direction to the West Bengal Police for providing himprotection in view of alleged aggression and attack on him andhis supporters by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He claimed that he has been the subject of spitefulaggression launched by TMC since he left the party and joinedthe BJP in December.

Adhikari mentioned in his petition that he has beenappointed the chairman of Jute Corporation of India, a postequivalent to the rank of a Union cabinet minister.

Stating that he has been made a 'Z' category protecteeby the central government owing to ''severe threat perception'',he said in the petition that this cannot be the reason for thestate authorities to remain dormant and indifferent over hissecurity.

Adhikari prayed for an order, directing theauthorities in the West Bengal government to immediatelyensure full-proof security for him, including securityarrangements at the places of his visit for holding publicmeetings and on his travel routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)