Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister denies role in forest office incident, seeks probe

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:24 IST
MP minister denies role in forest office incident, seeks probe

Madhya Pradesh minister UshaThakur on Wednesday blamed ''wrong videos'' posted by a formerCongress MLA for an incident where she was accused of leadinga group of supporters who allegedly took away an earth-movingmachine and a tractor-trolley from forest department premises.

Thakur, who holds culture and tourism portfolios,claimed she has no role in the alleged incident and demandedthat the forest minister order a probe into the entireepisode.

Range assistant Ramsuresh Dubey has alleged that theminister had led the group which forcibly took away themachine and the tractor-trolley, which were seized by theforest department after they were used in excavation work in aprotected area.

The BJP minister accused former Congress MLA AntarSingh Darbar of dragging her name in the incident which tookplace on Sunday evening in the forest department officepremises at Badgonda in Indore district.

''I am in Kerala and came to know about the incidentthrough the media. I had gone to Ambedkar mandal to inauguratedevelopment works worth crores and came to know that people inRunda village near the Choral dam were facing some problem,''Thakur said in a video statement.

They were facing problem because about 50-metrestretch of an approach road towards their village was in a badshape due to large pits on it,'' Thakur said.

Looking at this, (BJP) Mandal president Manoj Patidarexcavated soil from his own farm and was filling the pits whena forest department team arrived there and seized theequipment that was being used.

After my programme, I was returning through that areabut former Mhow MLA Antar Singh Darbar has posted wrong videoson social media on which I have approached the forest ministerand sought a thorough inquiry by a senior officer,'' she said.

Badgonda police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais,when contacted, said he had not received any complaint so far.

Meanwhile, Additional Principal Chief Conservator ofForest (APCCF) Mahendra Singh Dhakad reached Mhow after thecontroversy to take stock of the situation at the site wherealleged excavation work was taking place.

Dhakad first reached the place on Mhow-Choral dam roadwhere alleged excavation was going on and equipment wereseized by the forest department and recorded the statement ofDubey.

Around the same time, a group of BJP workers reachedthe site and handed over a memorandum to Dhakad, in which theydefended their leaders Manoj Patidar and others over theallegations levelled by Dubey.

Dhakad assured them that a fair inquiry will beconducted in the matter.

Later, Dhakad told reporters I have inspected theland on which excavation was done. I have directed officersconcerned to write to the collector for demarcation of land inthat area so that it could be ascertained whether the land inquestion belongs to the forest or revenue department.'' ''Once that becomes clear, the future course of actionwill be planned,'' he said.

On Tuesday, Dubey had alleged that Thakur along withnearly 20 supporters barged into the forest office premisesat Badgonda forcibly took away the machine and the tractor-trolley seized over digging work in the protected area.

Badgonda is the part of the Mhow assembly seatrepresented by Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rains batter southern TN; CM directs ministerial delegation to oversee relief

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami on Wednesday said he has deputed a ministerialdelegation to immediately visit the rain battered southerndistricts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi and expeditethe process of relief and restoration...

RDIF to deliver 150 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, including 10 million in Q1

Moscow Russia, January 13 ANISputnik The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year,...

Delhi record second successive win, beat Andhra by six wickets

Delhi recorded their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game, here on Wednesday.Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra were restricted to 1249 in their 20...

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook tracking a rise in violent rhetoric tied to U.S. presidential inauguration

Facebook Inc has seen an increase in signals indicating potential future acts of violence associated with efforts to contest the result of the U.S. presidential election since the Capitol siege last week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021