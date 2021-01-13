Left Menu
Bengal's Silicon Valley big flop, cows graze there: Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:40 IST
West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Wednesday mocked the state government for itshandling of the Silicon Valley project, suggesting that ''cowsstill graze in the land'' allotted to corporates.

Ghosh, while interacting with reporters at Khardaha inNorth 24 Parganas, said the project was touted to be the prideof Bengal, but it has barely taken off.

''Look at the Silicon Valley site. Even today, cows aregrazing there. If this is the state of the Silicon Valley,then we don't require it,'' the BJP state president said.

Out of a total of 200 acres in the Silicon Valley, 169acres of land is allotable, officials said.

Companies who have already applied for land in earlierphases include Reliance Jio (40 acres), TCS (20 acres) andCapgemini (7 acres).

The state government had in May offered 22 plotsspread over 63.35 acres in the fifth phase.

To a question, Ghosh said there is a beeline ofmembers of other political parties waiting to join the BJP,but ''we will induct them gradually''.

He also said the saffron party is gaining popularityin the state, which has ''irked'' the ruling Trinamool Congress.

