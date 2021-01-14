QUOTES-U.S. lawmakers' comments on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Unless noted otherwise, remarks were made on the House floor. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIA

"We cannot escape history. We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion. ... He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. The president must be impeached, and I believe the president must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who was so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together. ... Democrats and Republicans, I ask you to search your souls and answer these questions: Is the president's war on democracy in keeping with the Constitution? Were his words and insurrectionary mob a high crime and a misdemeanor? Do we not have a duty to our oath to do all we constitutionally can to protect our nation and our democracy from the appetites and ambitions of a man who has self-evidently demonstrated that he is a vital threat to liberty, to self-government and to the rule of law?” U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN, REPUBLICAN OF OHIO

"This is about getting the president of the United States. They spied on his campaign before he was elected, 19 minutes into his presidency they started the impeachment push. ... Now it's impeachment, round two. It's always been about getting the president, no matter what. It's an obsession." HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM MCGOVERN, DEMOCRAT OF MASSACHUSETTS

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump. ... This Capitol was stormed. People died because of the big lies that were being told by this president and by too many people on the other side of the aisle (Republicans). ... The president of the United States instigated an attempted coup in this country. People died. Everybody should be outraged. If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is." U.S. SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM, REPUBLICAN OF SOUTH CAROLINA, IN A STATEMENT

"Supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm. If there was a time for America's political leaders to bend a knee and ask for God's counsel and guidance, it is now. The most important thing for leaders to do in times of crisis is to make things better, not worse." HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE NANCY MACE, REPUBLICAN OF SOUTH CAROLINA

"The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States. But what we’re doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour- or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber and bypassing (the) Judiciary (Committee), poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process." U.S REPRESENTATIVE HAKEEM JEFFRIES, DEMOCRAT OF NEW YORK

"Donald Trump is a living, breathing impeachable offense." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ANDY BIGGS, REPUBLICAN OF ARIZONA

“I urge you, please, do not ... attempt to douse the remaining burning embers of this movement with gasoline. No one wants that. I urge you please to reconsider the reckless action in which you engage today.” (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

