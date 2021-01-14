Trump bears responsibility for Capitol attack -House Republican leader

Trump bears responsibility for Capitol attack -House Republican leaderReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:12 IST
President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday after arguing against the president's impeachment.
"The President bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," said McCarthy, a Trump ally who has repeated the president's unfounded criticism about the validity of the 2020 presidential election. "He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
