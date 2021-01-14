Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-U.S. lawmakers' comments on impeachment of President Donald Trump

If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN, REPUBLICAN OF OHIO "This is about getting the president of the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:34 IST
QUOTES-U.S. lawmakers' comments on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Unless noted otherwise, remarks were made on the House floor. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIA

"We cannot escape history. We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion. ... He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. The president must be impeached, and I believe the president must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who was so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together. ... Democrats and Republicans, I ask you to search your souls and answer these questions: Is the president's war on democracy in keeping with the Constitution? Were his words and insurrectionary mob a high crime and a misdemeanor? Do we not have a duty to our oath to do all we constitutionally can to protect our nation and our democracy from the appetites and ambitions of a man who has self-evidently demonstrated that he is a vital threat to liberty, to self-government and to the rule of law?” HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY, REPUBLICAN OF CALIFORNIA

"I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake. No investigations have been completed and no hearings have been held. What's more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after President-elect Biden is sworn in. That doesn't mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. We must unite once again as Americans. I understand that for some this call for unity may ring hollow. But times like these are when we must remember who we are as Americans and what we as a nation stand for." HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM MCGOVERN, DEMOCRAT OF MASSACHUSETTS

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump. ... This Capitol was stormed. People died because of the big lies that were being told by this president and by too many people on the other side of the aisle (Republicans). ... The president of the United States instigated an attempted coup in this country. People died. Everybody should be outraged. If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN, REPUBLICAN OF OHIO

"This is about getting the president of the United States. They spied on his campaign before he was elected, 19 minutes into his presidency they started the impeachment push. ... Now it's impeachment, round two. It's always been about getting the president, no matter what. It's an obsession." HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MATT GAETZ, REPUBLICAN OF FLORIDA

"This president has faced unprecedented hatred and resistance from big media, big tech and big egos, from congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle. Before the rioters tore through that glass, Speaker Pelosi stood at that rostrum and tore through the president's State of the Union speech, inciting anger, resentment, division. ... The Left in America has incited far more political violence in America than the Right.” CEDRIC RICHMOND, DEMOCRAT OF LOUISIANA

"Some of my colleagues, some of which may be co-conspirators, in their latest attempt to placate and please this unfit president, suggest that we shouldn't punish Trump for his actions, in order to unify the country. That is the climax of foolishness. Let me suggest to them: Stand up, man up, woman up and defend this Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including Donald J. Trump. In the first impeachment, Republicans said we didn't need to impeach him because he learned his lesson. So no need to remove him. Well, we said if we didn't remove him, he would do it again. Simply put, we told you so." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fire kills five in apartment block in Russia's Far East -RIA

A fire killed five people, including two children, in an apartment block in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk, RIA news agency cited the local branch of Russias emergency service as saying on Wednesday. Fire safety is an acute problem...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains steadily while impeachment hearings get underway

Wall Streets three major indexes were advancing slightly after Wednesdays choppy morning session as investors appeared to be taking a wait-and-see approach while Congress began impeachment hearings.Intel Corp was the SPs biggest percentage ...

France raises food sovereignty concern about $20 bln offer for Carrefour

A near 20 billion takeover approach for European retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ran into early opposition as the French government raised concerns about food sovereignty and job securit...

Cameroon army killed civilians in village raid, witnesses and lawyer say

Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the countrys southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, health workers and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.An arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021