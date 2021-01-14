Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Ten Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of U.S. Capitol

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:25 IST
FACTBOX-Ten Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of U.S. Capitol

After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him Wednesday on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

Below are the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment along with 222 Democrats in the House of Representatives: LIZ CHENEY

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party. ANTHONY GONZALEZ

Gonzalez is an Ohio Republican. "When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment," he wrote on Twitter. PETER MEIJER

Meijer, a new member of Congress from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said he was voting for impeachment with a "heavy heart." "The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week," he said in a statement.

DAN NEWHOUSE Newhouse, from Washington state, announced his intention to vote to impeach on the House floor during Wednesday's debate, drawing applause from the roughly two dozen Democrats on the floor.

ADAM KINZINGER A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger, from Illinois, said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

JOHN KATKO Katko, from New York, was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment, on Tuesday. "To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” he said.

FRED UPTON Upton, from Michigan, in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER Herrera Beutler is a moderate from Washington state. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

TOM RICE Rice is from a South Carolina district where Trump has heavy support. "I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable," he wrote on Twitter.

DAVID VALADAO Valadao in November reclaimed his former California seat from the Democrats. "Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience," he said in a statement. "It’s time to put country over politics."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. Passengers will be required to provide proof of a ...

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Snap Inc is permanently terminating U.S. President Donald Trumps Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol...

Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing

Britain on Wednesday altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into care homes from hospitals without being re-tested for the disease. Such ind...

Sumo-Top Japan sumo wrestler Hakuho released from hospital after COVID infection - media reports

Japans top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021