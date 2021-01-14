Biden says he hopes Senate leadership will work on other business during impeachment

Biden says he hopes Senate leadership will work on other business during impeachmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:44 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Senate leadership to work on other business while dealing with their responsibilities on impeachment after a House of Representatives vote that made Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice.
"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Trump's USD 2,000 cheques stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
U.S. detects first case of COVID-19 variant as Biden offers gloomy vaccine outlook
'We did it sisters': Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff