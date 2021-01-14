Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sets up panel to study impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:17 IST
Maha sets up panel to study impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur

The Maharashtra governmenthas set up a 13-member high-level committee to study thesocio-economic impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur district.

The previous BJP-led state government banned sale andconsumption of liquor in Chandrapur on April 1, 2015.

In June last year, state Relief and RehabilitationMinister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also Chandrapur's guardianminister, said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban inChandrapur once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

As per a government notification issued on Tuesday, a13-member committee, headed by former principal secretaryRamnath Jha, has been formed to conduct a survey on the socialand economic impact after and before the imposition of theliquor ban in Chandrapur.

The committee would also seek the opinion of publicrepresentatives, social organisations and various otherorganisations about the ban on liquor in Chandrapur district,the notification said.

The other members of the committee includeChandrapur's superintendent of police, civil surgeon, womenand child welfare and social welfare officers, as well aslawyers, academicians and excise department officials.

Earlier, in February last year, Wadettiwar formed anine-member committee at the district-level to conduct a studyon the advantages and drawbacks of the liquor ban inChandrapur.

The committee's report was submitted to the stategovernment in September.

Wadettiwar in June last year claimed the number ofkidney infections and cancer cases has increased in thedistrict due to the consumption of ''duplicate liquor'' (fakebrews of some brands) being smuggled here.

Liquor is also banned in the state's Wardha andGadchiroli districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response high mental health toll seen in ICUsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus an...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflictHollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, org...

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with $1.4 billion deal for chip startup

Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday said it will acquire Nuvia Inc, a chip startup founded by AppleInc veterans, for 1.4 billion, with plans to put the firms technology into its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors.The deal marks a big push b...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccineBritish naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021