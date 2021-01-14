Maha sets up panel to study impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur

The Maharashtra governmenthas set up a 13-member high-level committee to study thesocio-economic impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur district.

The previous BJP-led state government banned sale andconsumption of liquor in Chandrapur on April 1, 2015.

In June last year, state Relief and RehabilitationMinister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also Chandrapur's guardianminister, said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban inChandrapur once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

As per a government notification issued on Tuesday, a13-member committee, headed by former principal secretaryRamnath Jha, has been formed to conduct a survey on the socialand economic impact after and before the imposition of theliquor ban in Chandrapur.

The committee would also seek the opinion of publicrepresentatives, social organisations and various otherorganisations about the ban on liquor in Chandrapur district,the notification said.

The other members of the committee includeChandrapur's superintendent of police, civil surgeon, womenand child welfare and social welfare officers, as well aslawyers, academicians and excise department officials.

Earlier, in February last year, Wadettiwar formed anine-member committee at the district-level to conduct a studyon the advantages and drawbacks of the liquor ban inChandrapur.

The committee's report was submitted to the stategovernment in September.

Wadettiwar in June last year claimed the number ofkidney infections and cancer cases has increased in thedistrict due to the consumption of ''duplicate liquor'' (fakebrews of some brands) being smuggled here.

Liquor is also banned in the state's Wardha andGadchiroli districts.

