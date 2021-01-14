Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet expansion: Take up grievances with BJP high command, says Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:14 IST
Cabinet expansion: Take up grievances with BJP high command, says Yediyurappa

Amid simmering discontent posthis cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Thursday asked such sulking BJP leaders to takeup the matter with the national leadership and urged them torefrain from making any remarks affecting the party.

The chief minister had expanded his cabinet on Wednesdayafter much deliberations and the excercise already saw someaspirants who could not make it publicly air theirdispleasure.

''If the BJP MLAs have any objection they can go to Delhi,meet our national leaders and give them all the informationand complaints they have. I won't object to that but I askthem not to damage the party's reputation by talking ill,''Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

Noting that the central leaders will take a call on theircomplaints, he said the seniors in the party are aware of thefacts.

Later, speaking to reporters in Davangere, he insistedhe could do what was within his limits, on the matter andwarned those speaking ill about him.

Yediyurappa, however, did not respond to queries on thenon-induction of Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna, a formerCongress man who joined the saffron party, despite theformer's promise to induct him in his council of ministers.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his 17-month-oldgovernment by inducting seven new Ministers and droppingExcise Minister H Nagesh.

The other aspirants-- Basanagouda Patil, M PRenukacharya, Sathish Reddy, Thippa Reddy, S A Ramadass and AH Vishwanath, who could not make it have been quite vocal inexpressing their displeasure.

Yatnal in particular has been critical of the chiefminister and even alleged his family of 'hijacking' theparty.

He had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enddynastyic politics from Yediyurappa's family in Karnataka,which has a chief minister, an MP (B Y Raghavendra) and a BJPstate vice president (B Y Vijayendra).

''The CM has made those who are blackmailing him asMinisters. Three people- one political secretary and twoMinisters have been blackmailing with some of Yediyurappa'sCDs for three months.

One who is becoming Minister today along with CDblackmail was also involved in payment of money to Vijayendra(CM's son),'' Yatnal had said.

Vishwanath on Thursday called upon people to discuss the'Son Stroke', a jibe seen as targeting the chief minister'sfamily.

''Let the discussion start from Raichur. The topic isSon Stroke. I hope you understand it,'' Vishwanath said in anapparent reference to Yediyurappa allegdly giving prominenceto his children and family members in the party.

He said the Janata family was decimated in the 1990sdue to 'son stroke', whether it be Ramakrishna Hegde, SBangarappa, J H Patil or H D Deve Gowda, apparently referringto family politics involving these leaders.

''Now the same son stroke is hitting the BJP. If thatcontinues in the state there will be son stroke inKarnataka,'' Vishwanath said.

He had earlier switched over from the JD(S) to BJP andresigned from the Assembly in 2019 leading to the toppling ofthe Congress-JD(S) coalition government, headed by H DKumaraswamy.

The dissenting MLAs were upset that region wise,Bengaluru and Belagavi got more prominence in the cabinet.

In terms of caste equation, the Veerashaiva-Lingayatand Vokkaliga legislators got more representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position

Russia is giving up its place on the FIFA Council and proposing its soccer federation president as a candidate to join the UEFA executive committee, the European soccer body said Thursday.The FIFA seat is being vacated by Alexey Sorokin, wh...

Bird Flu: Delhi CM issues directions to open Ghazipur poultry market after samples test negative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with resp...

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine - Vatican

Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday.The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that...

UK believes Scottish-EU fishing woes are teething problems, minister says

Britain believes post-Brexit customs delays that have prevented Scottish fishermen exporting goods to European market are teething problems and the government is working to resolve them, food and environment minister George Eustice said. Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021