Akhilesh Yadav slams UP guv for being 'mute spectator' over law and order situation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for being a mute spectator over the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.The life and property of UPites is at Gods mercy, Yadav said, adding that there is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to criminals. The chief minister has no control over law and order, he only issues statements and announcements.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:01 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for being a ''mute spectator'' over the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The life and property of UPites is at God's mercy, Yadav said, adding that there is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to criminals. ''The chief minister has no control over law and order, he only issues statements and announcements. Even then the Rajbhawan has a role of a mute spectator. Why,'' he asked in a statement issued here.

Yadav alleged that the criminals patronised by the BJP have made the life of people difficult.

