Akhilesh Yadav slams UP guv for being 'mute spectator' over law and order situation
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for being a mute spectator over the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.The life and property of UPites is at Gods mercy, Yadav said, adding that there is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to criminals. The chief minister has no control over law and order, he only issues statements and announcements.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:01 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for being a ''mute spectator'' over the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.
The life and property of UPites is at God's mercy, Yadav said, adding that there is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to criminals. ''The chief minister has no control over law and order, he only issues statements and announcements. Even then the Rajbhawan has a role of a mute spectator. Why,'' he asked in a statement issued here.
Yadav alleged that the criminals patronised by the BJP have made the life of people difficult.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Anandiben Patel
- Rajbhawan
- Uttar
- Samajwadi Party
- Yadav
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws
An epitome of negativity, says Union Minister Patel about Akhilesh Yadav
Never questioned scientists, experts: Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark
It's BJP's vaccine, not taking the shot: Akhilesh Yadav
'No vaccine belongs to any political party': Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid vaccination