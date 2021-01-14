Pilot exhorts politicians to stay united over country’s security

Left Menu
People of the country are secure as soldiers stand tall on borders, Pilot said addressing a gathering in Sikar district.Pilot was in Sikar to unveil a statue of martyr Mahesh Kumar Meena who died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:44 IST
Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday exhorted politicians to stay united on the issue of nation's security saying the country is safe due to soldiers guarding its borders. ''Leaders in politics should remain united when it comes to the country and martyrs. People of the country are secure as soldiers stand tall on borders,'' Pilot said addressing a gathering in Sikar district.

Pilot was in Sikar to unveil a statue of martyr Mahesh Kumar Meena who died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019. He was welcomed by a large number of supporters with more than 400 vehicles following his convoy besides a dozen MLAs. The Congress leader said he was fortunate that he was a part of the moment. “It is not a day to give a long speech. Our security forces remain always prepared to take on enemies. Mahesh Meena was a truly brave soldier and his sacrifice will always be remembered,” Pilot said.

