Kailashanand Giri installed Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada

Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj was installed here on Thursday as the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada, a leading body of Hindu seers.

Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri Maharaj and seers of all 13 “akhadas” attended Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's 'Pattabhishek' (coronation) ceremony.

As the swami arrived for the ceremony riding a chariot with thousands of his followers in tow, he was showered with flower petals from helicopters flying overhead.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, noted bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal, Patanjali Yogpeeth general secretary Acharya Balkrishna, Indresh Kumar of the RSS and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik also attended the event and congratulated Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also sent a congratulatory message to the swami.

